Senate Votes Down Restaurant Relief Bill

IAAPA’s Support Hometown Attractions Coalition recently shared its thoughts about the failure of the Small Business COVID Relief Act of 2022 (S. 4008), which would have provided $48 billion in federal grant relief assistance to restaurants and some other sectors.

The coalition urged members to contact their senators and lobby for an amendment to the bill that would include the same provisions as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act of 2021 (H.R. 3807), which if passed by the Senate will provide $13 billion to FECs, parks and other similar businesses. The voting down of S. 4008 likely means H.R. 3807 has no path forward.

“While this is a disappointing outcome, it is important to reiterate that our policy position continues to be ‘all travel and tourism businesses negatively impacted by government mandated closures should be eligible for additional federal grant relief, or none should be eligible,’” the coalition wrote.