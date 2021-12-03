Semnox’s Tixera Installed at Futuristic Theme Park

Thrill City, a theme park in Hyderabad, India, recently went live with Semnox’s Tixera Park Solution as its tech partner for access control of games and point-of-sale.

The park is spread across more than 85,000 sq. ft. and offers over 50 experiences and games. According to Semnox, they have flight, car and bike simulators, a splash coaster, VR roller coaster, arcade, bumper cars, carousel and much more.

“We are glad that we were able to partner with Thrill City to meet the cutting-edge technology demand for the park,” said Ashish KS, group client manager of Semnox Solutions. “The venue is designed as a futuristic amusement park, and Semnox has been able to help them live up to the expectation of the park. We look forward to more projects with Thrill City to enhance the customer experience.” Learn more at www.tixera.com or www.semnox.com.