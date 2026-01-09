Semnox Works with Playcity Milano in Italy

Playcity Milano, operated by Allstar SRL in Milan, Italy’s Bicocca shopping mall, recently implemented Semnox Solutions’ comprehensive venue management platform, the company reported.

Allstar SRL manages more than a dozen centers nationwide. Their Playcity Milano facility now operates with more than 100 arcade games equipped with Semnox Lumin readers and three self-service kiosks with integrated payment processing.

“Playcity Milano exemplifies how the right technology can transform operational efficiency while respecting regional compliance requirements,” said Vinayaka Kamath, business head at Semnox Solutions. “Allstar SRL’s vision for a flexible, guest-centric operation aligns perfectly with our platform’s capabilities, and we’re proud to support their growth across Italy with solutions built for scalability and reliability.”