Semnox Wins Second Place Brass Ring

Semnox took home a second-place Brass Ring Award for their Parafait LuminOS debit card reader, which features tap-to-play technology, 256 color combinations and multi-language support for display and audio.

LuminOS is operational in multiple client locations with more than 700 readers deployed, the company said. The Brass Ring Award was for best new amusement-related services, equipment and supplies.

Semnox said it’s looking forward to making more innovative products for the industry to “enable the operators to gain maximum leverage of new technologies while surpassing customer expectations.” Learn more at www.semnox.com.