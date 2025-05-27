Semnox Wins MENALAC Award

Semnox Solutions was recently recognized for their patented Radian Smart Wristband at the MENALAC Awards, taking home the “Most Innovative Technology” prize.

“We are honored to receive this award for the Radian Wristband, a recognition of our commitment to innovation, usability and meaningful impact through technology,” said Semnox Chairman Iqbal Mohammad. “This achievement reinforces our mission to create products that empower people through simple, intuitive and effective design.”

Radian allows for dynamic slotting, real-time guest communication, improved access control and reduced wait times, the company said. Learn more about it at www.semnox.com.