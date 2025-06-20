Semnox, Virtuoze Partner

Semnox Solutions has recently teamed up with Virtuoze, an immersive virtual reality arcade in New Brunswick, Canada.

Virtuoze founder Jason Marmen began working with Semnox earlier this year to develop a customized system that would deliver a modern, intuitive experience for guests. “Our goal is to make virtual reality accessible exciting and easy to enjoy,” he said.

“Semnox provided the technology and support to help bring that vision to life. With their self-service kiosks and RFID readers, our guests can jump right into the adventure with just a tap.”

Learn more at www.virtuoze.ca.