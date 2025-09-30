Semnox, Uplay Transform Pop Culture Arcade

Semnox Solutions has successfully launched its complete venue management system at Pop Culture Arcade in the Netherlands, the company reported. The project was done in conjunction with their partners at Uplay, a machine distributor in the region.

“Launching Pop Culture Arcade as my first venture in the Netherlands has been incredibly rewarding, particularly with the exceptional product and service support provided by Semnox through their collaboration with Uplay,” said owner Danny Merkelbag. “The technology platform perfectly aligns with our vision for creating an engaging gaming destination.”

It was also Semnox’s first installation in the country, which Vinayaka Kamath, the business head for U.K. and Europe at Semnox called “tremendously rewarding.”