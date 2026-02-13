Semnox, Univest Capital Launch 0% Interest Program

Semnox Solutions and Univest Capital have teamed to offer a promotional financing program designed to “help family entertainment centers invest in modern guest-facing technology without the burden of upfront capital.”

Through this limited-time initiative, the companies report that qualified operators can take advantage of 0% interest financing for 12 months with no money down, with the first payment due a month from signing. “This offer allows venues to implement Semnox card systems and operational technology while preserving cash flow during a year of heavy reinvestment and expansion planning,” the company said.

“This program is about removing hesitation from the decision-making process,” said Phil Showler, the FEC head of sales for North America at Semnox. “Most operators know when updates are needed, but timing and budget often slow progress. This gives them an option to move forward without putting everything on hold, which is critical as guest expectations continue to rise.”

The promotion is available through March 31. Contact [email protected] to learn more.