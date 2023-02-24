Semnox to Install at All Monster Mini Golf Locations

Semnox recently added Monster Mini Golf’s 30-plus locations to their growing North American client list. The blacklight mini-golf courses, available for franchising, will now exclusively use Semnox’s Parafait suite of solutions in the facilities.

“Our operators were using several POS systems as well as various third-party applications to operate their centers,” said Chris King, president of Monster Entertainment. “This was a barrier to effective management and analysis of our business, as we had no unification or top-level transparency. The Semnox system provided an all-in-one system that brought us all together and incorporated new tools such as online booking/reservations and e-commerce.”

The Semnox system provides central reporting to HQ and cohesion among the franchisees, the company said. It also still allows the individual franchise operators to set their own promotions. Learn more at www.semnox.com and www.monsterminigolf.com.