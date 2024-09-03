Semnox Tixera Suite Selected for Vegas Venue

Play Playground, an “adult playground” located at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, chose Semnox Solutions’ Tixera suite to run their attractions.

The venue “focuses on real-life interaction, with a spin on classic life-size games such as Doctor Doctor, Perfect Popper and Bullseye Bounce that allow guests to physically engage and compete in a playful environment.” Play Playland is open to those ages 21 and up.

“We had very ambitious plans and sophisticated needs to make Play Playground a unique experience that raises the bar in experiential entertainment,” said their CEO Brad Albright. “Semnox has been a terrific partner in helping us develop an implementation strategy and they have always been very responsive to our needs. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Semnox as part of aggressive expansion plans.”

Visit www.playplayground.com and www.semnox.com for additional details.