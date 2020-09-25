Semnox Powers Zoo Reopening in Indonesia

Semnox Ticketing and cashless technologies are now a part of the Lembang Park and Zoo in Bandung, Indonesia. The company said operations at the recently reopened park have been powered by their Parafait Amusement Park Management System since December 2019.

“The Parafait System has been reliable in allowing us to manage all transactions and in generating reports for our tenants inside the premises, as well as our accounting team,” said Erwin Wijaya, partner at Lembang Park and Zoo.

The park now uses the ticketing and access control solution via barcoded wristbands and Semnox readers and turnstiles. Learn more at www.semnox.com.