Semnox Powers Updated Cosmic Air Park

Cosmic Air Park in Houston, Texas, recently upgraded its cashless software. Semnox Solutions installed their Parafait suite to enhance guest experience and streamline operations there.

“In our older generation parks, we were running multiple systems, which added complexity and costs,” said Shawn Meghani, owner of Cosmic Air Park. “For our new build, we needed a turnkey solution – one system that could run it all. After researching various providers, we chose Semnox because they not only checked every box but also offered the technological scalability to grow alongside our company.”

He added: “There is a learning curve, but they are with you every step of the way. Implementing a new system takes time and patience, and while I may have felt frustrated at times, they never did. They guided me throughout the entire process.”

The company plans on using Semnox for all future new builds as well. Learn more at www.semnox.com and www.cosmicairpark.com.