Semnox, Pelican Group Working with Regal Cinemas

Semnox Solutions has partnered with The Pelican Group to implement Semnox Parafait RFID card systems across more than 400 Regal movie theater locations throughout the United States. Guests will now have tap-to-play transactions for arcade game play and seamless integration with existing Regal entertainment offerings, the companies stated.

“At Regal, we are always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience,” said their chief commercial officer Adam Rymer. “Partnering with Semnox and The Pelican Group enables us to bring the latest innovations in entertainment technology directly to our customers.”

Added Bepin Jose, president of Semnox: “This partnership with The Pelican Group and Regal is an exciting opportunity to showcase how our Parafait ecosystem can transform entertainment venues into fully integrated, customer-centric destinations.”

The deployment of the Parafait RFID system will continue through Q3 2026.

Learn more about the company at www.semnox.com.