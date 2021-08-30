Semnox Partners with Redeam

Attractions and entertainment solutions provider Semnox recently announced their partnership with Redeam for “its industry-leading connection technology.”

Redeam will provide Semnox clients with a seamless connection to be able to sell more tickets to a global consumer base.

“Redeam continuously looks for partners that align with our innovative, customer-centric, solutions approach to the industry, and Semnox is a perfect example of such a partner,” said Martin Harlow, Readeam’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development. “As we expand deeper across the ‘Experiences’ and ‘Things to Do’ vertical into events and live venues, for example, Redeam will be able to offer even more connectivity options for Semnox clients.”

Learn more at www.semnox.com or www.tixera.com.