Semnox Partners with Kount for Security

Semnox Solutions recently announced a strategic partnership with Kount, a leading provider of trust and safety solutions. The collaboration “aims to bolster customer experience and fortify security measures within Semnox’s existing platforms.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Kount to enhance the security and reliability of our platform,” said Bepin Jose, president at Semnox Americas. “By integrating Kount’s security software, we are able to offer our clients a comprehensive solution that prioritizes fraud prevention without affecting the customer’s experience.”

The technology empowers businesses to automatically review all transactions for potential fraud without imposing additional time in the customer checkout process. Learn more at www.semnox.com and www.kount.com.