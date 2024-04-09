Semnox Partners with GameZone

The Ecuador-based GameZone has gone with Semnox to power their FECs in the capital of Quito and the coastal city of Manta. The company has three successful locations currently with plans for two more.

“I had the pleasure of visiting the GameZone operation in Ecuador in August 2023,” explained Semnox’s client partner for Latin America, Diego Perez. “I was very impressed by their innovative segmentation approach and dynamic operational model. Semnox is proud to have played a key role in making GameZone’s unique offerings possible.”

You can learn more at www.semnox.com and www.gamezone.com.ec.