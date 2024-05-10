Semnox Partners with BEAT Active in Asia

Semnox Solutions recently announced their partnership with BEAT Active, a sports and entertainment venue in the Southeast Asia market, which Semnox says “marks a significant step towards enhancing guest experiences and streamlining operations at BEAT Active’s dynamic indoor sports playground.”

“BEAT Active is a sports entertainment park which has four zones, 55 innovative sports activities, an arena, Muay Thai, food and beverages, lockers and all guests need to sign a waiver before they take part in the activities,” explained Ken Sakpisit, general manager at BEAT Active. “So, Semnox is the best solution for us to manage all operational functions easily.

“With Semnox RFID tags used as payment modes in addition to access management, it proves to be fast and provides seamless experience for guests, which results in better upselling such as F&B sales at the venue.”

Learn more about the companies at www.semnox.com and www.beatactivethailand.com.