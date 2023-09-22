Semnox Partner RaceFacer Helps Operators on the Track

Semnox recently announced a partnership with RaceFacer, a timing management software company used by go-kart tracks. They offer a suite of tools like online booking, race management and marketing features.

“While our go-kart timing and management software is already highly regarded, particularly for go-kart tracks, we have a much grander vision,” explained Georgi Chelev, CTO and partner at RaceFacer. “We aim to serve all kinds of leisure and attractions businesses. Now, with the added benefit of seamless cashless and contactless experiences, the added value of our software for the leisure industry has become significant.”

Added Umesh Prabhu of Semnox Solutions: “We’re happy to partner with RaceFacer to empower clients around the world. Through our innovative RFID tags and readers, we’re enhancing RaceFacer’s reach and enabling seamless, next-level experiences for their customers. Together, we’re revolutionizing leisure management, one tap at a time.”