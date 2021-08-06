Semnox Now Offering Subscription Products

Semnox’s suite of products for FECs, theme parks and more now has the capability to sell recurring memberships, also known as subscriptions.
According to the company, the addition is “aimed at providing an opportunity for business owners to acquire a safe zone of recurring income” and is a “push to relook at how they sell their products and increase their value proposition for their loyal customers.”
Semnox notes that the subscription economy has grown more than 435% over the past nine years – a clear indicator that customers are more open to the use of subscription-based products. Learn more at www.semnox.com or www.tixera.com.