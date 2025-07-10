Semnox Makes First Install in Finland

Semnox Solutions has expanded its global footprint yet again by implementing its Parafait venue management system at Ākēdo Arcade, the company’s first client in Finland.

The entertainment venue offers a mix of classic arcade machines, sports and racing games, dance machines, shooting games and virtual reality experiences.

“Before choosing Semnox, we conducted extensive research on various cashless systems,” explained Jani Heikkilä, director at Ākēdo Arcade. “Semnox clearly stood out with its advanced technology and the added advantage of a fully integrated e-commerce platform.

“We are now live with the system, and we are happy to say that our expectations have been met. The transition has been smooth, and the support has been excellent. We are confident we made the right choice with Semnox.”