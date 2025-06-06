Semnox Links with Falco Playhub Solutions

Semnox has partnered with Falco Playhub Solutions on a series of outdoor amusement events in Saudi Arabia. The company reportedly deployed its RFID-based solution across three large-scale outdoor events, replacing the client’s previous system. Bright Future International Company was the organizer of these and more than 20 large-scale events held in the country annually.

“Working with the Falco team on this project has been a great experience,” said Vinayaka Kamath, the business head at Semnox Solutions. “It’s always exciting to see our solutions making a real difference.”

Added Suyambu Thangam, director at Falco Playhub Solutions: “Partnering with Semnox on these high-impact events has been a rewarding journey. The reliability and scalability of their cashless system made it the perfect fit for Bright Future International’s ambitious event portfolio.”