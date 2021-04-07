Semnox Joins Foundations, Will Be Part of April Event

Semnox Solutions was recently chosen as the newest sponsor for Foundations Entertainment University as their preferred cashless payment and IT provider, according to the company. The Dallas-based group will be joining Foundations for its upcoming April 28-29 virtual event.

“We are thrilled to welcome Semnox to our elite class of sponsors at Foundations,” said executive director Jerry Merola. “As a leader in technology solutions for the industry, Semnox’s expertise will prove invaluable in educating and preparing our development-focused attendees in their quest to deliver a premium experience within their upcoming entertainment venues.”

Added Brian Duke, senior sales partner at Semnox: “Semnox is so pleased to join such a prestigious instructional program like Foundations University, which has been educating the amusement industry for the last 19 years. I’ve known Frank Seninsky and Jerry Merola even longer, so to finally be able to partner with them bringing the best venue management and debit card system to their attendees is an honor and privilege.”

Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com and www.semnox.com.