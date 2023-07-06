Semnox Installs Tixera Solutions at Pleasure Beach

Semnox recently shared their latest install was at Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth, U.K. They implemented their Tixera Park and Attraction Solutions at the venue, which transformed the amusement park’s operations and streamlined their processes. Previously, Pleasure Beach used traditional methods like tokens.

“The response from our customers and staff after the systems implementation has been very positive, with great customer feedback and staff finding the system easy to use after initial training,” said Jamie Jones, executive director of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. “Overall, we have been very pleased with the Semnox implementation and support. The system has proven to be very efficient and a great benefit to our business.”

Key elements include 10 access control gates with an entry validation system, more than 30 XTER Readers at ride locations, annual membership management software with photo validation, online and on-site attraction bookings and seven self-service kiosks throughout the park. Learn more at www.tixera.com.