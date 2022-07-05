Semnox Installs Parafait System at Sir Goony’s FEC

Sir Goony’s Fun Zone is the newest addition to Semnox’s growing list of clients, the company recently reported. Semnox has installed a POS system, a swipe card system and a self-service kiosk at the Chattanooga, Tenn., fun center.

“We could not be happier to have Dutch Magrath and his Sir Goony’s FEC as part of our ever-growing Semnox family,” said Brian Duke, senior sales partner for the Americas.

“Before we invested in Semnox’s Parafait system, our self-service kiosk only allowed cash to be put on cards for arcade game use,” said Magrath, president of Sir Goony’s. “We have many attractions, multi-attraction purchases, 2-hour unlimited options and many other options that now can all be done on our Semnox kiosk.

“Customers even use the kiosk to produce cards from online purchases using a QR code scanner. A customer can reserve a time and purchase attractions online and then get the cards at the kiosk when they arrive without waiting in line at the counter. We are finally catching up to what theaters have done for years.” Learn more at www.semnox.com.