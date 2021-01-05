Semnox Installs Parafait at Planet Lazer Kelowna

Planet Lazer in Kelowna, B.C., has selected Semnox’s RFID Parafait system after almost 25 years of operating without a cashless system. Owner Jenna Boyo reported she couldn’t be happier with her choice.

Running on tokens and paper tickets since 1996, Planet Lazer has a mix of laser tag, video games, redemption, party rooms and more – now all run off the Parafait system. “The decision to go cashless was an ongoing internal debate over a two-year period,” she said. “We approached several companies to discover which solution would make the most sense for our business and Semnox was hands down the best choice for what we needed.

“We really like tap-to-play readers, their flexible software capabilities as well as their All-in-One Komplete Kiosk, which allowed us to save necessary space and provided a self-serve option for our custoemrs, freeing up employees from selling cards or attractions,” she continued. Learn more by emailing [email protected].