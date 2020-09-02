Semnox Installs in U.K.

The popular outdoor amusement park Ocean Beach in the U.K. and that country’s Alexandra Gardens have both implemented new Semnox systems recently, according to the company.

Ocean Beach switched to the Semnox Cashless System to manage all of its 40-plus outdoor rides. They also installed four Parafait self-service kiosks. The park had already been using the Semnox system to manage its Laserforce attractions for the past five years. They also plan to implement online booking soon.

“Ocean Beach is one of the well-known and reputed parks in this region,” said Vinayaka Kamath, head of Semnox’s Middle East and Europe division. “I am delighted to have them on board. We look forward to working with them closely in the near future on many more projects to come.”

The games at Alexandra Gardens, a 150-plus machine arcade, work on a dual-mode now, according to Semnox. Coins can be used as well as contactless Semnox game cards.

“We decided to go cashless at one of our popular locations during the lockdown,” said owner Charles Holland. “We are very happy to be associated with Semnox. Things were not easy given the situation, and yet their team was able to deliver the project on time! Ours is not the easiest setup as we wanted to allow customers to use both coins and cashless cards, with the ability to switch between paper and electronic tickets. I am very happy that we were able to achieve what we intended with excellent support from Semnox.” Learn more at www.semnox.com.