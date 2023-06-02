Semnox Installs Cashless System at Noble Leisure

Noble Leisure, an arcade located on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh, U.K., has modernized its facility using the latest RFID technology from Semnox Solutions.

“We have been up and running for a few weeks now, and responses from customers and staff alike have been better than expected,” said Mark Noble, owner of Noble Leisure. “From a customer’s point of view, the system is so intuitive and easy to use. Tickets are all automatically saved and stored on their card.”

The cashless solution included the deployment of 90 Lumin card readers for tap-and-play functionality throughout the arcade. Three self-service kiosks were also installed, where players can purchase cards, check balances and redeem prizes.

Learn more by contacting [email protected].