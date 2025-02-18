Semnox Installs at Super Park Riyadh

Semnox Solutions recently added to its list of clients in Saudi Arabia with an installation at Super Park Riyadh. Additional enhancements are set to roll out soon at the facility.

The indoor entertainment venue offers trampolines, climbing walls, bag jumps, ziplines and more. “Our partnership with Semnox has helped to streamline our business operations,” said Talal Khan, the director of Super Park. “From the beginning, the entire Semnox team was great to work with and helped us find something to perfectly fit our unique needs.”

The solutions include integrated credit card terminals, a birthday party reservation module and ZATCA-compliant POS systems, the company reported.

Learn more at www.semnox.com.