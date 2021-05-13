Semnox Installs at India’s Kingfisher Waterpark

Semnox recently announced the latest install of its park solution Tixera at Kingfisher Waterpark in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, India. The company opted for Semnox’s Tixera suite of products to run the entire operation of their new 4-acre facility.

The park has implemented RFID lockers and silicon wristbands and also Semnox’s XCESS readers and desktop readers for seamless check-ins. “We understand the solution of Semnox as we worked together in our previous project,” said Anand Rai, a park investor. “Semnox was our first choice as a solution partner for our new park. Being the leader in this segment, they are the best when it comes to customer support – the support team is available 24/7 on all 365 days.”

Added Ashish KS, group client manager at Semnox Solutions: “We believe that every project is a new challenge, and our focus is to provide the best-suited solutions for every need. Keeping this in mind, and with our previous experience working with Mr. Anand and Mr. Aalok of the Kingfisher Mandla group, it has been a smooth implementation for us. We wish them the very best.” Learn more at www.semnox.com.