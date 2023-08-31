Semnox Installs at Glitch, Attends Modesh World

The very busy Semnox Solutions (featured on the September issue cover of RePlay) made one of their latest installs at Glitch, one of Dubai’s largest FECs.

With more than 30 interactive attractions like ninja warrior courses, climbing walls, bowling and a VR arcade, Semnox installed at Glitch 28 LuminOS readers, three self-service kiosks, three POS systems, a handheld tablet and two waiver management tablets – all of which enable 100% cashless card operations.

Also in the UAE, Semnox was a part of 2023’s Modesh World, held at the Dubai World Trade Center, which features rides, attractions, games and more.