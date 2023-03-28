Semnox Granted U.S. Patent for New Solution

Semnox is proud to share that they were granted a U.S. patent for RFID Tag Roaming, which enables a more seamless guest experience for venue operators with two or more locations.

“We are excited to announce our RFID Tag Roaming solutions, which provides an innovative approach to offering a seamless experience across all stores for multi-store amusement operators,” said Iqbal Mohammad, chief architect of the Tag Roaming solutions at Semnox.

“Our solution provides immense power to multi-store operations by creating a virtual cloud environment wherein the businesses are not risking connectivity issues that disrupt their operations.”

It was recently used at Monster Mini Golf, a more than 30-location chain of mini-golf courses owned by franchisees. Previously, the operators were using several POS systems and third-party applications to operate their locations.