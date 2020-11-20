Semnox Goes to Vietnam

The cashless provider Semnox recently installed their system at Minera Hot Springs Binh Chau in Vietnam. The partnership, they say, has equipped the resort with advanced technology solutions for their day-to-day operations.

The implementation includes an end-to-end solution – making it 100% cashless. From ticketing and automated access control to a food and beverage counter and retail management, the system does it all. They worked with Speed POS on the installation.

“We are happy to announce yet another successful project with our partner Speed POS in Vietnam,” said Ashish KS, group client partner of Far East parks for Semnox. “With Speed POS, we have a like-minded partner who is customer focused and this has helped us to combine the strength of the Semnox’s technology with local support and knowledge of Speed POS.” Visit www.semnox.com for more information.