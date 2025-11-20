Semnox Finishes Large Project at New Jersey Pier

Semnox Solutions recently completed one of its largest East Coast installations with Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The company deployed a comprehensive suite of kiosks, readers and card conversion software across the amusement pier and waterpark.

Semnox installed 30 XcessOS readers and nine Klimate Outdoor Kiosks as part of a multi-phase rollout that also included an arcade conversion, indoor kiosk installations and more. Additional midway prize-award functionality is expected for the 2026 season.

“The new readers have been bulletproof the whole season,” said Ken Taylor, the managing director at Casino Pier. “Its components have been robust and reliable.”

Added Leinad Borman of Semnox Solutions: “This project has been years in the making, and seeing Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach go live with these systems is a proud milestone. Not only did we introduce new kiosks and readers, but we also completed one of our largest card conversions to date. By helping longtime visitors carry their history forward, we’ve paired tradition with innovation for the future.”

Visit www.semnox.com to see more from the company.