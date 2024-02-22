Semnox Expands Partnership with GameTime Facilities

The FEC chain GameTime recently acquired two iT’Z Family & Fun locations in Texas and employed Semnox Solutions to implement their cutting-edge Parafait venue management platform at the venues.

“As we move forward on what feels like rolling back the calendar to pre-COVID growth, Semnox continues to be an essential part of our guest service strategy streamlining our operations,” said Mike Abecassis, CEO of GameTime, which has locations across Florida offering a combined 131,000 sq. ft. of entertainment space.

“We have a great appreciation for Mike’s collaborative efforts over the years,” added Bepin Jose, president of Semnox Americas. “His partnership with Semnox continues to drive our technological advancements in operation and emphasizes our scalability and our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions.”

Visit www.semnox.com and www.gametimeplayers.com for more info.