Semnox Collabs with TEX, Installs in Morocco

Semnox recently added its Parafait suite of solutions in a collaboration with Texas Entertainment Xperience (TEX), an updated FEC destination with more than 100,000 sq. ft. of space.

The company reopened as TEX Fun & Social, and features eight lanes of bowling, an arcade, laser tag, six lanes of axe throwing, four golf simulator suites and indoor pickleball courts.

“We invested a lot of time in trying to make the right decision on what point of sale and game card system to bring into our newly rebranded facility,” said Shelby Hernandez, the general manager at TEX Fun & Social. “We could not be more pleased with our decision to have Semnox run our FEC. We have six major attractions and over 85 arcade games on the floor now.”

In other company news, Semnox has also installed a system at Palooza Park in Morocco, its first implementation at an amusement park. The owner of that facility explained that they were looking for a comprehensive ticketing solution that could address access control and food and beverage requirements and Semnox fit the bill. Learn more at www.semnox.com.