Semnox Bringing Radian Smart Wristband to IAAPA

The new Radian Smart Wristband from Semnox, an IAAPA Brass Ring Award finalist, will be one of the company’s featured products at IAAPA Expo. They’ll be there in booth #412.

The new wearable was recently awarded a U.S. patent for its “feature-rich and ingenious innovation,” the company said. The Radian Wristband is an RFID-enabled, rechargeable device that can alert the wearer with system-controlled, time-based events through dynamic light patterns, haptic touch and vibration, and sound.

Examples include notifying guests and staff about player activity time, when food is ready for pickup or notifying party guests when it’s time to cut the cake.

The company will also have its Klaimprize Redemption Kiosk on display at the show, as well as LuminOS readers and other products. Learn more at www.parafait.com or www.semnox.com.