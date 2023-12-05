Semnox, Apex Commercial Extend 0% Financing Offer

Through Dec. 31, Semnox Solutions and Apex Commercial Capital will offer zero down payment and 0% financing deals for a full cashless system.

“Our promotion with Apex Commercial Capital has already had a significant impact on our clients,” said Bepin Jose, president of Semnox’s Americas branch. “By extending this exclusive offer, we are further committed to supporting the growth and success of FEC operators. We want to remove any financial barriers, allowing them to thrive and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers in the new year.”

Added Apex’s managing director Donald Wampler: “We are excited to continue providing financing with Semnox Solutions. Financing promotions such as this will give operators an opportunity to get ahead in 2024.”

To learn more about the Semnox-Apex promotion, email [email protected].