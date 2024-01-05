Semnox Adds U.K. Office

Semnox Solutions has opened a new office in Reading, U.K., a move they say solidifies their commitment to serving clients in the European market. They’re located at Davidson House in Forbury Square and will also be exhibiting at London’s EAG trade show from Jan. 16-18.

“The opening of our U.K. office is proof of Semnox’s dedication to providing unparalleled support to our clients in the region,” said the company’s Vinayaka Kamath. “We are excited to strengthen our relationships and contribute to the growth of the entertainment and leisure industry in the U.K. and Europe.”

Learn more by emailing [email protected].