Semnox Adds Outdoor Venue Client Jollywood

Jollywood Studios & Adventures, a theme park featuring rides and attractions inspired by iconic movies, has integrated Semnox’s Tixera Park Solutions suite into their facility.

At the Bangalore, India, venue, guests can dive to the bottom of the Titanic wreck, journey through the Lost World of a dinosaur-filled jungle or be a superhero.

On the Semnox installation, Kallol Polley, the experience head at Jollywood, said, “From the inception of the project to witnessing the venue come to life, Semnox Solutions has been a valued partner in our journey. The Tixera application has not only simplified operations but has also set us above industry standards with technology that will grow with us.”

