Sega’s Zombie Game Shipping Globally

Zombies Ready Deady Go! is now officially in stock and shipping globally, according to Sega Amusements International. “We’re seeing strong replay value and positive early earnings reports from initial installs,” said the company’s Lester Travasso.

The game is a friendly 4-player competition that involves players of all skill levels racing quirky zombie characters to the finish line by rolling balls into targets. Roll a ball into the zombie’s mouth at the end of the playfield to unlock the big-ticket super bonus.

Tickets in this redemption game are awarded based on race position and performance, so players are coming back time and time again to win more.

Learn more by contacting [email protected].