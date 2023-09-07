Sega’s Skill Fall Revolution Making Debut, Shipping Now

Skill Fall Revolution, the brand-new game from Sega Amusements, will debut at AAMA’s upcoming gala, followed by a wider release at IAAPA Expo. The prize game, available in red, blue and yellow cabinets, is shipping now.

Sega said Skill Fall Revolution is designed to engage players of all ages. “Participants must carefully time their button press to unclip the prize and drop it into the win zone,” the company shared. “This simple yet exhilarating mechanics ensures an enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Check it out at IAAPA Expo in Sega’s booth #1006 or learn more by contacting [email protected].