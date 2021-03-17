SEGA’s Roger Pennington Leaving After 31 Years

Roger Pennington, the commercial director at SEGA Amusements International, is leaving the company after 31 years of service.

SEGA Amusements CEO Paul Williams said: “Roger has been by my side for the past 20-plus years through the good times and the bad times brought about by the ups and downs of this industry that we all love and enjoy.

“He has been an integral part of the company throughout. I want to personally thank him for all his hard work. I and everyone at SEGA will miss him.”

Pennington started his career with the company in 1990 when he joined Deith Leisure as a financial controller. Deith was taken over by SEGA, which continued growing for years and was restructured in 1999, at which point Pennington started working with Williams.

“It has been an enjoyable 20-plus years working with Paul and building a new team which has become a second family,” Pennington remarked. “We have seen our own game development grow and no longer rely solely on SEGA Japan for games – rebranding the company to SEGA Amusements International Ltd. (SAI) a few years ago and focusing on becoming an international company selling machines all over the world to major operators and distributors.

“SAI has truly become a global company which not only manufactures and develops games but also distributes third-party product and operates games.”

For further information, contact [email protected].