Sega’s Paul Williams Stepping Down as CEO

Paul Williams is resigning his position as the CEO and executive chairman of Sega Amusements International, the company recently reported. “We are deeply thankful for Paul’s nearly 30 years of service and unwavering dedication as he now hands over the baton to the existing directors,” the company stated.

During his long tenure, they said he transformed Sega Amusements “from a small team of 12, importing Japanese amusement games, into a leading global player in the amusement games industry.”

Williams was instrumental in establishing the company’s manufacturing, R&D and software capabilities, drove the company’s rebrand in 2015 and secured the company’s acquisition in March 2021 through a management buyout from Sega Japan.

“Looking ahead, the business remains in a strong and stable position under the leadership of the existing board and management team, who have Paul’s complete confidence,” the company concluded in a press release. “His legacy will continue to guide our values and ambitions as we build on the momentum he created. Stakeholders can be confident that the company’s direction and success are secure, with experienced leadership ensuring continuity and stability for the future.”