SEGA’s Next-Gen Basketball is Here

Allstars Basketball from SEGA Amusements International has arrived. Featuring a 65” vertical screen, the company’s next-generation basketball game is in stock and shipping to customers now.

The screen brings a “unique twist to the classic sports game,” SEGA said, and encourages players to challenge their friends and family to some fun competition.

A player in single-player mode must get the minimum score to progress through the four game levels. “This entertaining gameplay also has three difficulty options, making Allstars Basketball perfect for players of all ages and skill levels,” the company said. “Game results shown on screen evaluates players’ performance with professional statistical analysis that encourages players to improve their hoop shooting skills and inspires them to play again and again.

“Allstars Basketball truly shines in multiplayer mode by creating a fun, socially competitive game environment. Players can compete in a best of three, with six unique game challenges as they go head-to-head. Impressively Allstars Basketballcan be linked to 16 cabinets.”

Learn more about the game at SEGA’s Bowl Expo booth (#129) June 29-30 in Las Vegas.