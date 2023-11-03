Sega’s New Apex Rebels Headed to IAAPA Expo

Sega Amusements will have their latest game Apex Rebels front and center in their IAAPA Expo booth #1006. The show will be held next week from Nov. 14-17.

“Apex Rebels is designed to cater to both casual and core players,” explained Marty Smith, U.S. sales manager at Sega Amusements. “Its intelligent adaptive difficulty system ensures that everyone can have a blast, while seasoned racers will find ample challenges in the game’s intelligent race mechanics. Apex racing is all about igniting your racing spirit, encouraging you to keep coming back for more – you’ve got to try it out at the show.”

The racing game allows players to choose between one of five high-octane cars and control their journey on the track – passing through one of three checkpoints to determine the driving route best suited for their racing style.

“Passing through progressive checkpoints gives speed boosts and unlocks advanced skills like Slipstream, Power Drifts and Aero-Drifts,” Sega shared. “Aero-Drift is a groundbreaking technique that raises the car, allowing players to race through corners at blazing speeds, effortlessly overtaking their rivals.”

The cabinet features a 65” LED monitor, a huge panoramic LED video billboard that displays the leaderboard and track map, as well as a Pneumatic Motion Base that allows players to “experience every bump, twist and turn.

“Apex Rebels is consistently a top video game on location, beating its closest rivals by a healthy margin,” added Justin Burke, sales director at Sega Amusements. “The reception to the game has been phenomenal, a testament to the game’s intelligent race mechanics and stunning cabinet presentation that encourages social racing.”

Stop by the booth or email [email protected] to learn more.