Sega’s Mission Impossible Gets a Boost from New Film

“Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to bring Mission: Impossible Arcade to your location now!” That’s what Sega Amusements says on the heels of the new film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Part Two will release in June 2024, so now is a perfect time to get the iconic movie franchise into your arcade.

Available in 2-player deluxe or 4-player super deluxe cabinets, a player’s mission in the game is to save the world by sabotaging enemy plans that aim to weaponize humanoid robots. See photos of the 55” display and much more by visiting the company website or emailing [email protected] to learn more.