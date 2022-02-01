Sega’s Japan Arcades Rebranded as GiGO

Genda Sega Entertainment, the branch that runs the company’s arcades in Japan, recently announced that it’s changing its name to Genda GiGO Entertainment. According to EconoTimes, the Sega name on the company’s arcades will now be GiGO – an acronym for Get into the Gaming Oasis.

The first arcades to be renamed will be those in the Ikebukuro, Akihabara and Shinjuku neighborhoods of Tokyo, followed by those in the rest of the country. According to Anime News Network, that means all 196 centers will go under the GiGO name starting in March.

Genda purchased 85% of Sega Entertainment shares in December 2020 and retained the name. It just acquired the remaining 15%.