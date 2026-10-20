SEGA’s Go Go Ducky Shipping

Go Go Ducky, the new 4-player redemption game from SEGA Amusements, is now available, the company recently reported. They also touted that it’s already proving its worth on location.

“Go Go Ducky has been performing phenomenally well – I’ve seen return on investment achieved in single-digit weeks,” said Justin Burke, COO at SEGA Amusements. “The rubber duck theme is timeless and on-trend, and the racing gameplay is irresistibly fun. That combination is drawing in groups of people on location, and that’s what drives income.”

The game features a bright 75” screen that shows four rubber duckies racing to the finish line. Players roll balls into scoring holes to boost their duck’s speed. The features “Duck Boost” and “Duck Streak” reward quick shots and sustained scoring. Tickets are awarded for both race position and ball scores. SEGA also says a consecutive win bonus has encouraged repeat play.

To learn more, email [email protected] or call 847-364-9787.