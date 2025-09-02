Sega Unveils New Prize Merchandiser

Sega Amusements will show off their next-generation prize merchandiser Mini Cube Prize World at IAAPA Expo Europe, coming up in Barcelona, Spain, from Sept. 23-25.

“Unlike other similar models on the market, we’ve invested serious R&D to ensure Mini Cube Prize World is a sure hit,” said Sales Director Justin Burke. “Our exclusive version features upgraded artwork, software, clear and concise English instructions, comprehensive international safety certifications and easy-to-follow installation guides.

“We’ve also developed detailed operator manuals tailored specifically for our international markets, giving operators everything they need for smooth setup, confident operation and long-term success.”

The company will be in booths #2-1260 and 2-1555 at the European show, or you can reach them at [email protected].