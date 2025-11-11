Sega Unveiling Putting Game, Others at IAAPA

Putt It! Par-Tee will be among the many new games in Sega Amusements’ booth #1006 at the upcoming IAAPA Expo. The redemption game combines the charm of mini-golf with the fast-paced thrill of an alley roller, the company says. Up to six players can join the fun by linking three 2-player cabinets.

Daytona Championship USA Motion Edition will also make its world debut. Built in a “striking new motion cabinet,” the racer features a custom air-ride system that allows players feel “every twist, turn and bump.”

Other games expected in the booth are the rhythm game maimai DX, Hasbro’s iconic SIMON game in the new SIMON Arcade, and Mini Cube Prize World.

Learn more about these games and others at www.segaarcade.com.